Potential Public Risk: Man known as ‘Turtleboy’ walks out of treatment, police concerned

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Police in Duluth are actively looking for Trevor Billings, the man behind “TurtleBoy Duluth” Saturday.

A police spokesperson said Billings poses a potential risk to the public as he may be suffering from a mental health crisis.

According to police, there are active warrants out for Billings and authorities are looking for him.

Police are concerned for his safety and well-being.

In April of 2023, Billings was charged after making terroristic threats on a Facebook account known as “Turtleboy Duluth.”

