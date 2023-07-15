Potential Public Risk: Man known as ‘Turtleboy’ walks out of treatment, police concerned

Potential Public Risk: Man behind 'Turtleboy Duluth' walks out of treatment, police concerned
Potential Public Risk: Man behind 'Turtleboy Duluth' walks out of treatment, police concerned(KBJR)
By Robb Coles
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 1:55 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Police in Duluth are actively looking for Trevor Billings, the man behind “TurtleBoy Duluth” Saturday.

A police spokesperson said Billings poses a potential risk to the public as he may be suffering from a mental health crisis.

According to police, there are active warrants out for Billings and authorities are looking for him.

Police are concerned for his safety and well-being.

In April of 2023, Billings was charged after making terroristic threats on a Facebook account known as “Turtleboy Duluth.”

For more information on Billings’ arrest in April, click here.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Baker
Duluth Central High School graduate and music legend Michael Baker passes away
Air Quality Alert
Showers and storms possible this afternoon, lingering into the weekend
Minnesota native returns home as history-making pilot for Blue Angels
Minnesota native returns home as history-making pilot for Blue Angels
Second worker files whistleblower lawsuit against Lake Superior College
Second whistleblower files lawsuit against Lake Superior College
Teamsters 346 members plan to strike Saturday morning.
Grand Rapids Blandin Paper employees vote to strike, mill to stop production

Latest News

T-34 exclusive
See inside one of the Duluth Airshow’s eye-catching planes
See inside one of the Duluth Airshow’s eye-catching planes
Superior to celebrate first ever 715 Day
Superior gears up for first ever 715 Day
Cara Kopp Air Show Ride Along PKG