Man behind ‘Turtleboy Duluth’ charged after making violent threats on Facebook

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Duluth man who posted violent threats on Facebook has been charged.

According to court documents, on April 18, DPD officers began to receive several reports of threats that were being made from the Facebook account “Turtleboy Duluth.”

Officers discovered the account belonged to Trevor Hambricke Billings, 30, of Duluth.

It’s stated 911 callers reported that they were concerned as the Facebook posts indicated Billings was planning to create an explosion and that he was heavily armed.

DPD officers reviewed these posts, which were publicly made accessible to any member of the public who viewed the “Turtleboy Duluth” Facebook page.

Some of the posts were as follows:

“It’s been real and its been fun. But not really fun. See yall next life time. I got a job to do. I was a pipe welder and I know how everything works. Yall done fucked up u think.”

“I got look outs everywhere if i see a copy within a block of west 8th or even ride down there. dont do it. youll lose your block duluth.”

“Tonight at 11:11 I go boom. somewhere good. and Ill do it on facebook live. I got the refinery once I can do it again easy. I can climb any fence. U know this already cops, fbi, cia, remember when donald trump came to town . . . I will die . . .”

“tell everybody to leave work and school. etc. its the last day for some its ww 3″ “It will be the first live explosion on facebook live in history. #theturtleboyshow #Jihad”

“and let them come to my house i got so many assault rifles and tents scattered throughout the whole city. ill put a hit out on every cop in duluth turtle gang gang. it will be open season. . . i got the apartment. and its booby trapped. to explode. surrounding the whole block. along west 8th street. everybody vacate. leave work. do what u want to do, shits about to go down. im dead serious.”

“better help spread the message. get everybody out over the hill by 11:11 pm go far away obviously superior too. its gonna be bad.”

“everybody vacate duluth now its an emergency. im not joking anymore. I was just being funny so i could be serious. cause this country is so deficient in intellectuality. u can stay if u want to die with me.”

“I got to turn my phones on airplane mode. God bless you, America. This footage will go viral. I’m leaving a flash drive with my brother and a list of good people for him to contact. This footage will go viral . . . See ya next life #turtleboyshow #jihad”

Billings then posted a video showing he had a sword and a compound box set in a booby-trap manner, so anyone approaching the apartment might be harmed.

Later, he posted a video showing boxes of fireworks that he planned to use as explosives.

According to the DPD, the threats caused several 911 calls from the citizens of both Superior and Duluth who were concerned for their safety.

Court documents state a school near Billings’ apartment debated going into lockdown mode for the safety of their students.

Due to the threats, Superior Police were stationed at the Superior Husky Refinery to keep the facility safe.

In addition, officers were aware of Billings’ history of mental health issues.

They attempted to contact him in an attempt to assist Billings in getting mental health help.

Billings did not answer any of the calls from officers.

At approximately 6:26 p.m. Billings jumped out the back window to his apartment, located on Charles Avenue in Duluth, and was taken into custody without incident.

Officers later searched his apartment and found two phones as well as a sword and two compound bows, which were shown in Facebook videos.

It’s stated from the videos, and the timing of the Facebook posts, officers determined that Billings was in his apartment in Duluth when he was making these threats.

Billings is being charged with two counts of threats of violence-reckless disregard risk.

He is facing up to 10 years in prison and/or a $20,000 fine due to the threats.

