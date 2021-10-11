The Northern News Now News App is your source for breaking news and severe weather coverage, plus news, weather and sports from Duluth, Minnesota and Superior, Wisconsin to the Iron Range and Northwestern Wisconsin. Watch our newscasts for breaking news events with live streaming video on your phone or tablet. Stay connected with the Northern News Now news team with breaking news alerts. The Northern News Now First Alert team is your best source for weather information and we prove it with constantly updated weather information, video forecasts and closings and cancellations information. It’s all in the Northern News Now Weather App.

You can stay in touch with the latest news and sports by downloading the KBJR 6 News app on to your Android or Apple device.

The best part? It’s free!

The app is user friendly, featuring breaking news live streaming video, school closings and weather alerts where you are (when you enable location services). Our app is fun and simple to navigate. If features a scrolling theme, and a button bar to select your region.

Download the Northern News Now News App

iOS

Android

The Northern News Now Weather App gives you access to content specifically for our mobile users

• 250 meter radar, the highest resolution available

• High resolution satellite cloud imagery

• Future radar to see where severe weather is headed

• Current weather updated multiple times per hour

• Ability to add and save your favorite locations

• Daily and Hourly forecasts updated hourly from our computer models

• A fully integrated GPS for current location awareness

• Opt-in push alerts to keep you safe in severe weather

• Severe weather alerts from the National Weather Service

Download the Northern News Now Weather App

iOS

Android