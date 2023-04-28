Local rail leaders, economics expert weighs in Northern Lights Express

DULUTH, MN. -- The monumental vote to start construction on the Northern Lights Express divided lawmakers, but those in the Twin Ports rail industry celebrated this decision on Thursday.

“This is a great milestone for the state of Minnesota,” said Ken Buehler, the chair for NLX advisory committee.

It is the first time in decades, state lawmakers voted to approve funding for the passenger rail service.

“This is a train that is going to change everything in Duluth-Superior, Northern Minnesota, and all the way down to the Twin Cities,” said Buehler.

According to MnDOT, the train would stretch 152 miles from Duluth to the Twin Cities, and it’s expected to carry around 750,000 passengers in the first year alone.

“The amount of connectivity that Northern Minnesota will have with the metro area is going to be great for our economy,” said Buehler.

Possibly bringing big benefits to the Northland, according to University of Minnesota-Duluth Professor of Economics, Monica Haynes.

“The construction itself, of the infrastructure and investment that would go into building something like this, would be enormous,” said Haynes.

Construction itself would employ 3,000 people, and the train could bring hundreds more jobs after construction is completed.

Haynes also said the NLX could bring massive expansion to the Downtown Duluth area, Depot, and Canal Park with tourism alone.

“Just in terms of the amount of tourism spending, the number of visitors that would just come up for a day, whereas, in the past, they wouldn’t want to drive that far,” said Haynes. “So, I think there would be a huge tourism impact from it.”

After years of trying to bring the NLX to life, some in the rail industry are marking this vote a success.

“What a difference a year makes,” said Buehler. “It is so wonderful to have this kind of support.”

A conference committee still needs to weigh in on the exact amount of funding the project will get.

After that, the bill will head to the governor’s desk for a signature.

