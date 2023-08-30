Cleveland Cliffs reach 3-year contract agreement with USW at Northshore Mine

Cleveland Cliffs Northshore Mine
Cleveland Cliffs Northshore Mine(Northern News Now)
By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 9:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BABBITT, MN. (Northern News Now) - Cleveland-Cliffs and the United Steelworkers (USW) have reached a tentative agreement.

The new three-year contract will cover the approximately 430 workers who mine taconite in Babbitt and make iron ore pellets in Silver Bay at the Northshore Mine.

This comes after the workers chose to unionize in July.

In a statement, Lourenco Goncalves, President and CEO said:

“The United Steelworkers have demonstrated their unwavering support of Cleveland-Cliffs throughout the years, and this new labor agreement for Northshore further strengthens our collaborative partnership. We look forward to working together with our new USW partners at Northshore and continuing to build a strong workforce for our present and future competitiveness.”

Officials say the agreement is pending ratification by USW local union membership.

The USW represents 2,000 workers at four of the other Cliff’s mining facilities in Minnesota and Northern Michigan.

The Northshore Mine was the only remaining taconite mine on Minnesota’s Iron Range without a union.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amanda Gould
Authorities seek help to find missing Walker woman
Duluth Police say an SUV attempted to make a left turn from Kenwood into a parking lot when it...
One injured in motorcycle crash on Kenwood Avenue
On August 29, the free furniture will be given away on a first-come, first-serve basis.
Free furniture available at Superior schools
Superior Mayor's office raises concerns following Cenovus incidents.
“Those are not the calls I wanted to take”: Superior mayor addresses Cenovus incidents
Relay Swim Begins in Split Rock.
50 mile relay swim in Lake Superior begins at Split Rock

Latest News

Northern Lights Aerial Studio opened in early August, offering Northlanders a space to test out...
New aerial studio offers classes in Twin Ports
A new and unique way to break a sweat has arrived in the Twin Ports, thanks to silks, lyra...
New aerial studio offers classes in Twin Ports
Old Telemark main lobby to be reconstructed into outdoor facility.
Historic Wisconsin outdoor resort being brought back to life by ski foundation
The truck will be parked outside of Miller Hill Mall from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on September 2.
Chick-fil-A food truck stopping in Duluth