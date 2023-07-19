Cleveland Cliffs’ Northshore Mining workers join USW

EVELETH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Workers at Clevland Cliffs’ Northshore Mining have officially unionized.

Around 400 workers mine taconite in Babbitt and make iron ore pellets in Silver Bay.

The union is represented by the United Steelworkers (USW).

Workers said they chose to unionize so they can have more of a voice on the job.

“We chose to unionize so that we can have a voice on the job, especially when it comes to workplace health and safety, retirement security, and other critical issues that affect us every day,” said Jason Curtis, who works as a maintenance technician in the operation’s concentrator.

The USW represents 2,000 workers at four of the other Cliff’s mining facilities in Minnesota and Northern Michigan.

Northshore Mining was the only remaining taconite mine on Minnesota’s Iron Range without a union.

