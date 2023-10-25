River Views: Inside look at waterfront clean up effort near Morgan Park

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The shore of the St. Louis River near Duluth’s Morgan Park neighborhood has seen some massive changes in the past few years.

After contamination, environmental clean-up and green space restoration have made the area safer and more accessible for generations to come.

“It’s been 45 years since this section of the Morgan Park Riverfront has been closed to public use. Signed for trespassing, overgrown with invasive plants, and laden with unmediated contaminants, but that is no longer the case,” said Duluth Mayor Emily Larson.

U.S. Steel and the Environmental Protection Agency have been cleaning up the area near Spirit Lake, the site of a former U.S. Steel facility.

One part of the effort aims to remove or contain residual chemicals leftover from production including lead, zinc, and more.

The second part will turn the area into a green space for anyone to enjoy hiking, boating, and other activities.

In total, the area will feature 92 acres of green space.

“As we’re seeing the river become cleaner, our focus is turning more towards making sure that we’re able to connect people who have been negatively impacted by the pollution,” said Kris Eilers, executive director for the St. Louis River Alliance.

According to Eilers, the alliance is helping to ensure that the people in Morgan Park enjoy the beauty in their own backyards.

“We’re trying to open up avenues by which we can really help people connect and learn to love the river and actually maybe experience it for the first time,” Eilers said.

City leaders are hoping to open the greenspace to the public sometime next summer.

The overall cost of the clean-up project is estimated at $165 million.

According to Mayor Larson, virtually all of that has been covered by U.S. Steel and the Environmental Protection Agency.

