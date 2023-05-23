Rollover crash leaves 1 dead near Solon Springs

SOLON SPRINGS, WI. (Northern News Now) - A 24-year-old man died in a rollover crash near Solon Springs Tuesday morning.

The Wisconsin State Patrol responded Tuesday to a one-vehicle rollover crash on Highway 35 near County Road T in Douglas County.

Police said, upon arrival, one of the back-seat passengers was ejected from the 2006 Toyota Camry.

The 24-year-old male from Eden Prairie, Minnesota, died at the scene.

An initial investigation shows the driver of the vehicle swerved to miss an object in the road and overturned after losing control.

Another passenger was taken to the hospital by ambulance and has non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver and a third passenger were not injured in the crash.

The Wisconsin State Patrol is investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

