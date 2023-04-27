Twin Ports Spay/Neuter reopens Monday in new location

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) -- Getting your pets spayed and neutered can be expensive.

That’s why one Duluth clinic provides those services at a low cost.

Twin Ports Spay/Neuter operated out of a building in Duluth’s Lincoln Park for 13 years.

Late last year, they were informed their lease was not getting extended, and they were forced to shut down operations and move out.

Five months later, they’ve found a new home off Grand Avenue.

The move is in part thanks to community fundraising efforts.

“The GoFundMe absolutely helped. We signed a lease with the owner of DukeBoys towing who owns this building, and they have been amazing to us they are the ones who got it rebuilt out for us and everything, and the GoFundMe has just gone to buying stuff for this building,” said Office Manager Lisa Lepack.

Lepack said offering low-cost care has always been the clinic’s mission.

“We’re lucky that we can support everything on a smaller budget which is why we get to keep prices so low, we do one thing and we do it incredibly well,” Lepack said. “A spay on a dog, a young, healthy, dog can be $800 anywhere else, and here it’s $199, so it makes it a lot more affordable for people.”

When Twin Ports Spay/Neuter recently announced they were opening up again, they had 400 appointments booked within 24 hours.

It’s a service many have missed, including the local humane society Animal Allies.

“We definitely did see an influx of pregnant animals coming in because they couldn’t get them spayed and neutered, more puppies and kittens than we’ve seen in the past, and more people just needing to surrender because they couldn’t afford that vital service,” said Kelsey Pettit, the practice manager at Animal Allies in Duluth.

She said spay and neuter procedures are a vital service.

“It’s a huge pillar of animal welfare. First and foremost, we want to decrease the population of stray pets, and there’s also health benefits and behavioral benefits to getting your pet spayed and neutered as well,” Pettit said.

Twin Ports Spay/Neuter will start offering services Monday.

They’re currently booked out with appointments through about the middle of June.

