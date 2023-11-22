Report: Vineyard Church senior pastor knew of son’s sexual abuse, took no action

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A new report has emerged regarding the alleged sexual abuse at Vineyard Church in Duluth.

Northern News Now obtained a 95-page report from the group GRACE (Godly Response to Abuse in the Christian Environment), which investigates sex crimes in churches, for churches.

GRACE was hired by Vineyard Duluth after the church learned of allegations against Pastoral Assistant Jackson Gatlin, the son of now-former Senior Pastor Michael Gatlin.

Jackson was arrested earlier this year and faces multiple Criminal Sexual Conduct charges. The abuse allegations involve him having sex with underage members of a church youth group.

The recent report from GRACE claims Gatlin’s mother and father knew of the abuse but took no action.

At this time, Gatlin’s parents do not face any charges.

Northern News Now reached out to the Duluth Police Department to learn whether the parents are part of a larger investigation. They tell us this all remains part of an active and ongoing police investigation.

DPD also encourages any other survivors out there to come forward by calling 911 to file a report.

You can also reach out to PAVSA through their helpline at (218) 726-1931

