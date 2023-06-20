Holding On To History: The glory days of Northland Soap Box Derby racing

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Just north of Hartley Nature Center are 200 yards of Duluth’s old Soapbox Derby race track. Once upon a time, dozens of gravity powered racers sped almost silently on wheels rolling on well oiled ball bearings as large crowds noisily cheered them on. Now, the only spectator is an occasional red squirrel munching on a pine cone. The Soap Box Derby was born in Ohio in 1933 and quickly became a nation-wide phenomenon.

“They literally at one time in Akron had a hundred thousand people watching that soap box derby.” said Jay Hagen of the St. Louis County Historical Society.

Click above for the video version of the story

The Derby came to the Northland in the late 40′s. Even young Robert Zimmerman of Hibbing was interested according to this old newspaper clipping. He’s second from the right. The first races were down Lemon Drop Hill on London Road. Charlie Grubb who recently passed away at age 84 was 1953 Duluth champion and helped move the races to Hartley in 1961. The cars could hit 35 miles per hour or more so racing was a bit risky.

“They didn’t have arm pads, shoulder pads and most of the time their helmets were made of cardboard.” said Ryan Kuchta of the historical society.

Chevrolet was the sponsor of the Soap Box Derby and they made this film in 1963. That’s the year 12 year old Ordean Junior High Student Harold “Bo” Conrad of Duluth won the national competition in Akron, Ohio. The youngster was fast.

“When Bo Conrad won the championship, he was clocking about 41 miles per hour.” said Kuchta.

Conrad’s victory was big news in Duluth.

“The city threw him a parade in downtown. There were so many articles written about him and he posed with the key to the city I believe.” said Kuchta.

In 1964, the Duluth champion was Dale Mell. His car is still on display at Hartley Nature Center. Interest in soap box derby racing started fading in the 70′s. John Delorean cancelled Chevrolet’s sponsorship in 1972. A cheating scandal on the national level in 1973 further eroded the race’s luster. The Saint Louis County Historical Society holds several Derby artifacts. They have Bo Conrad’s racing clothes and trophy plus a Grand Rapids youngster’s vintage car.

“This is a car that had its last run in 1970 and it belonged to Ralph Bergh.” said Kuchta.

Soap Box racing may not roll around here anymore but it is still around. The championship continues annually in Akron.

“They still do it and they have a museum and Bo Conrad’s car is there on display.” said Hagen.

In 2021, Bo Conrad returned to Duluth to view the mementos displayed by the historical society.

“You could just see his face light up when he saw the display.” said Kuchta.

The Soap Box Derby website says there are currently no races in Minnesota. The website also has instructions on how to apply to become a race sponsor in case anyone wants to breath new life into an old tradition around here.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.