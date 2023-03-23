Authorities investigate false report of shooting at Silver Bay school

Police lights
Police lights(MGN)
By Briggs LeSavage
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 12:01 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
SILVER BAY, MN -- Authorities are investigating after the Lake Superior School District received a false claim about an active shooter at the William Kelley High School Thursday morning.

According to the district’s superintendent, the call came in around 9:30 a.m., shortly before the district was going to put on a performance of a play at the high school in Silver Bay.

The superintendent says students from other schools in the district were in the building at the time to watch the play.

They evacuated the William Kelley High School auditorium, but authorities quickly determined that the threat was not credible.

Students are now back in class.

Authorities are investigating where the calls originated from.

“Swatting” has become a growing issue across the nation recently. It’s when someone calls in a false report of violence to law enforcement, hoping to draw a large police presence.

Several school districts in Northwest Wisconsin, including Superior, Spooner, Rice Lake, and Wausau, all reported swatting calls Wednesday.

