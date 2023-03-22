Superior, Spooner high schools receive false reports of active shooter, all students safe

Danville Police are investigating a shooting(MGN)
By Briggs LeSavage
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 10:09 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
SUPERIOR, WI -- At least two schools in Northwest Wisconsin are dealing with false reports of an active shooter in their building Wednesday morning, something that law enforcement says has been impacting schools all across the state.

“Swatting” has become a nationwide issue in recent years. The incident involves someone calling in false reports of violence to law enforcement, hoping to draw a large response.

In Superior, school district leaders say before 9 a.m., the Superior Police Department received a phone call that originated from outside the United States about a possible active shooter at Superior High School.

Superior Police conducted an investigation and determined there wasn’t any danger to the schools or an active threat to student safety, according to district leaders.

It was not immediately clear if the school went into lockdown, but district leaders say they took immediate action.

“We take any reports of potential threats seriously. We are making every effort to maintain an environment where students and staff feel safe,” Dr. Amy Starzecki, District Administrator, said. “We want to continue encouraging our students and school community to report anything that could threaten school safety.”

“The School District of Superior understands the anxiety a situation like this can cause for the families, students, staff, and community. Please know that the District’s top priority is our students and staff’s safety and well-being. Superior Schools would like to thank the Superior Police Department for its support, communication, and partnership this morning,” Starzecki said.

The Spooner High School is also dealing with swatting calls Wednesday.

Law enforcement there received a report of a possible active shooter in that school building as well.

“We took immediate action when contacted by local law enforcement, and staff and law enforcement conducted an investigation at all buildings. Law enforcement officials determined there was no active threat to student safety. Everyone is safe,” Spooner School leaders wrote.

“We would like to continue to encourage our students and school community to report anything that could constitute a threat to school safety. As always, we work closely with local law enforcement to assist in these situations,” they continued.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

