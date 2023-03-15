Duluth’s film industry gets boost from new talent agency

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The film and television industry in Duluth got a big boost on Wednesday.

Kern and Kompany held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on March 15 to announce a new film endeavor.

The new business, Kern Artists Talent Management, looks to connect local actors and filmmakers with projects in the Northland.

It comes after a new study by UMD which found that, in our area, the film and media industry created more than one hundred jobs last year and had an economic output of $7 million.

Duluth Area Chamber of Commerce President Matt Baumgartner says he’s excited about the opportunity to showcase the talent that has been hidden in Duluth.

“For the local talent that we already have here, I would say, you no longer have to look outside Duluth, you no longer have to go to the [Twin] Cities or to a bigger market to find opportunities,” said Baumgartner.

A recent highlight was last year’s “Merry Kiss Cam,” a romantic comedy that was filmed in Duluth.

Next up to shoot in Duluth is a thriller called “Body Language” set to come out later this year.

