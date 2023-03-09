Demonstrators call on Duluth to sign nuclear weapon treaty

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Demonstrators celebrated International Women’s Day by speaking out against nuclear weapons at Duluth City Hall on Wednesday.

The rally comes in anticipation of a vote Duluth city councilors are expected to take next Monday, March 13.

If passed, councilors would signal their support for asking President Biden to sign the “Treaty on The Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons.”

So far, 92 countries have signed the treaty, which would ban the possession of nuclear weapons under international law.

Duluth’s Grandmothers for Peace and the League of Women Voters helped sponsor Wednesday’s rally.

They said the United States has a unique responsibility in this matter.

”Our country is the only country that has used nuclear weapons on another country. I think that we have a responsibility, the United States has a responsibility, to lead the way to fight against and stand for this treaty to prevent nuclear weapons,” said Sharla Gardner, a member of Grandmothers for Peace.

If the resolution passes, Duluth will join more than 100 cities across the nation calling on Biden to sign the treaty.

