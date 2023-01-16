UMD Dance Team wins 2023 National Championship, first time in program history

UMD Dance Team 2023 National Champions
UMD Dance Team 2023 National Champions(Northern News Now)
By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 11:20 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The University of Minnesota-Duluth’s Dance Team members are coming home with some hardware.

The team competed at the UDA’s (Universal Dance Association) College Cheerleading and Dance Team Nationals this past weekend in Orlando.

They competed in the Open Jazz and Open Pom categories.

After advancing to the finals in both competitions, the UMD team made history.

The UMD Dance Team won first place in the Open Jazz category and third place in Open Pom.

For the first time since the program began, they are coming home National Champions.

The national competition was held January 13th-15th at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Fl.

