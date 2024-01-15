The Minnesota Golden Gophers (10-3, 1-1 Big Ten) face the Iowa Hawkeyes (8-5, 0-2 Big Ten) in a clash of Big Ten teams at 6:00 PM ET on Monday. The game will be available on BTN.

Minnesota vs. Iowa Game Information

Minnesota Players to Watch

Elijah Hawkins: 8.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 7.8 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

8.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 7.8 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Dawson Garcia: 17.6 PTS, 7.3 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 1 BLK

17.6 PTS, 7.3 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 1 BLK Mike Mitchell Jr.: 11.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK Cam Christie: 11.3 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.5 BLK

11.3 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.5 BLK Pharrel Payne: 9.7 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.4 BLK

Iowa Players to Watch

Ben Krikke: 17 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

17 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK Tony Perkins: 13.2 PTS, 4.5 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.5 BLK

13.2 PTS, 4.5 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.5 BLK Payton Sandfort: 13.8 PTS, 6.9 REB, 3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

13.8 PTS, 6.9 REB, 3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Owen Freeman: 9.7 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.9 BLK

9.7 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.9 BLK Patrick McCaffery: 10.1 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

Minnesota vs. Iowa Stat Comparison

Minnesota Rank Minnesota AVG Iowa AVG Iowa Rank 62nd 80.5 Points Scored 87.8 9th 79th 66.3 Points Allowed 77.2 312th 100th 38.5 Rebounds 39.5 73rd 233rd 8.5 Off. Rebounds 9.7 134th 90th 8.5 3pt Made 7 235th 5th 20.2 Assists 19.7 6th 197th 11.9 Turnovers 9.4 28th

