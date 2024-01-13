The Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (5-7, 0-1 Summit League) meet the Saint Thomas Tommies (9-5, 1-0 Summit League) in a matchup of Summit League squads at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday. The game airs on Summit League Network.

St. Thomas vs. Oral Roberts Game Information

St. Thomas Players to Watch

  • Parker Bjorklund: 14.7 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Raheem Anthony: 9.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Kendall Blue: 8.9 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Drake Dobbs: 8.6 PTS, 1.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Brooks Allen: 6.6 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

Oral Roberts Players to Watch

  • Kareem Thompson: 12.3 PTS, 5.4 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Issac McBride: 18.6 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Jailen Bedford: 13.6 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • DeShang Weaver: 11.2 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 2.3 BLK
  • Sir Issac Herron: 4.9 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.9 BLK

St. Thomas vs. Oral Roberts Stat Comparison

Oral Roberts Rank Oral Roberts AVG St. Thomas AVG St. Thomas Rank
222nd 73.3 Points Scored 72.4 247th
227th 72.8 Points Allowed 61.2 10th
321st 33.1 Rebounds 33.6 304th
335th 6.8 Off. Rebounds 7.2 315th
25th 9.8 3pt Made 9.1 58th
267th 12.3 Assists 15.4 82nd
10th 8.8 Turnovers 9.2 18th

