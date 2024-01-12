The Indiana Hoosiers (10-3, 2-0 Big Ten) meet the Minnesota Golden Gophers (10-3, 1-1 Big Ten) in a clash of Big Ten teams at 6:30 PM ET on Friday. The game airs on Fox Sports 1.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Minnesota vs. Indiana Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Minnesota Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Minnesota Players to Watch

Elijah Hawkins: 8.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 7.8 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

8.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 7.8 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Dawson Garcia: 17.6 PTS, 7.3 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.0 BLK

17.6 PTS, 7.3 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.0 BLK Mike Mitchell Jr.: 11.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK Cam Christie: 11.3 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.5 BLK

11.3 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.5 BLK Pharrel Payne: 9.7 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.4 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Indiana Players to Watch

Kel'el Ware: 14.9 PTS, 8.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.5 BLK

14.9 PTS, 8.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.5 BLK Malik Reneau: 16.2 PTS, 5.7 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK

16.2 PTS, 5.7 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK Trey Galloway: 11.0 PTS, 2.1 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.0 PTS, 2.1 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Mackenzie Mgbako: 10.0 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.0 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Anthony Walker: 7.6 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.5 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Minnesota vs. Indiana Stat Comparison

Indiana Rank Indiana AVG Minnesota AVG Minnesota Rank 150th 76.3 Points Scored 80.5 65th 244th 73.4 Points Allowed 66.3 72nd 217th 35.9 Rebounds 38.5 98th 290th 7.7 Off. Rebounds 8.5 228th 355th 4.5 3pt Made 8.5 91st 98th 15.1 Assists 20.2 6th 182nd 11.8 Turnovers 11.9 194th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.