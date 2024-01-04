Minnesota vs. Michigan January 4 Tickets & Start Time
Thursday's Big Ten schedule includes the Michigan Wolverines (6-6, 1-1 Big Ten) against the Minnesota Golden Gophers (9-3, 1-1 Big Ten) at 9:00 PM ET on Peacock.
Minnesota vs. Michigan Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, January 4
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: Peacock
Minnesota Players to Watch
- Elijah Hawkins: 8.0 PTS, 3.9 REB, 7.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Dawson Garcia: 18.2 PTS, 7.4 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Mike Mitchell Jr.: 10.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Cam Christie: 11.5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Pharrel Payne: 9.5 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.4 BLK
Michigan Players to Watch
- Dug McDaniel: 19.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 5.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Olivier Nkamhoua: 17.2 PTS, 7.6 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Nimari Burnett: 10.2 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Terrance Williams II: 11.7 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Tarris Reed, Jr.: 8.8 PTS, 6.2 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.6 BLK
Minnesota vs. Michigan Stat Comparison
|Michigan Rank
|Michigan AVG
|Minnesota AVG
|Minnesota Rank
|28th
|83.8
|Points Scored
|80.5
|66th
|325th
|78.4
|Points Allowed
|66.7
|83rd
|124th
|38.0
|Rebounds
|38.8
|91st
|174th
|9.3
|Off. Rebounds
|8.8
|211th
|50th
|9.3
|3pt Made
|8.3
|108th
|159th
|13.9
|Assists
|19.9
|7th
|261st
|12.8
|Turnovers
|12.1
|205th
