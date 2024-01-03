The Idaho Vandals (6-5) face the Saint Thomas Tommies (7-5) at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3, 2024. This contest is available on ESPN+.

If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

St. Thomas vs. Idaho Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other St. Thomas Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

St. Thomas Players to Watch

Parker Bjorklund: 14.5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

14.5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK Raheem Anthony: 10.7 PTS, 4.7 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.7 PTS, 4.7 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Kendall Blue: 8.8 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

8.8 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK Drake Dobbs: 9.5 PTS, 1.8 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.5 PTS, 1.8 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Brooks Allen: 6.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Idaho Players to Watch

Julius Mims: 9.4 PTS, 7 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.5 BLK

9.4 PTS, 7 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.5 BLK D'Angelo Minnis: 10.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK

10.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK Quinn Denker: 12.2 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

12.2 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Kyson Rose: 7.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

7.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK Terren Frank: 7.4 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

St. Thomas vs. Idaho Stat Comparison

Idaho Rank Idaho AVG St. Thomas AVG St. Thomas Rank 233rd 73.1 Points Scored 69.9 284th 112th 68.2 Points Allowed 63.4 29th 258th 34.7 Rebounds 32.6 324th 279th 7.8 Off. Rebounds 7.1 317th 94th 8.4 3pt Made 8.8 70th 171st 13.7 Assists 14.1 145th 88th 10.7 Turnovers 9.4 23rd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.