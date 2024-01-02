Don't miss the high school basketball games happening in Stevens County, Minnesota today. Info on how to watch all of the action can be found below.

Stevens County, Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Hancock Public School at Ortonville High School

Game Time: 5:45 PM CT on January 2

5:45 PM CT on January 2 Location: Ortonville, MN

Ortonville, MN How to Stream: Watch Here

