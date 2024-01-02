Don't miss the high school basketball games happening in Hennepin County, Minnesota today. Details on how to stream all of the action can be found below.

Hennepin County, Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Minnehaha Academy at Providence Academy

Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on January 2

5:00 PM CT on January 2 Location: Plymouth, MN

Plymouth, MN How to Stream: Watch Here

St. Anthony Village High School at DeLaSalle High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 2

7:00 PM CT on January 2 Location: Minneapolis, MN

Minneapolis, MN Conference: Tri-Metro

Tri-Metro How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Breck School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 2

7:00 PM CT on January 2 Location: Minneapolis, MN

Minneapolis, MN How to Stream: Watch Here

Minnehaha Academy at Providence Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 2

7:00 PM CT on January 2 Location: Plymouth, MN

Plymouth, MN How to Stream: Watch Here

Academy Of Holy Angels at Columbia Heights High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 2

7:00 PM CT on January 2 Location: Minneapolis, MN

Minneapolis, MN Conference: Tri-Metro

Tri-Metro How to Stream: Watch Here

Thomas Jefferson High School at Burnsville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 2

7:00 PM CT on January 2 Location: Burnsville, MN

Burnsville, MN How to Stream: Watch Here

Blake School at Breck School