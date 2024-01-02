Chippewa County, MN High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Chippewa County, Minnesota has high school basketball matchups on the calendar today, and info on how to stream them is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Chippewa County, Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
MACCRAY High School at Minneota High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on January 2
- Location: Minneota, MN
- Conference: Camden
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.