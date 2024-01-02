High school basketball competition in Big Stone County, Minnesota is on the schedule today, and information on these games is available here, if you're looking for how to watch them.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Big Stone County, Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Hancock Public School at Ortonville High School

Game Time: 5:45 PM CT on January 2

5:45 PM CT on January 2 Location: Ortonville, MN

Ortonville, MN How to Stream: Watch Here

Hancock Public School at Ortonville High School