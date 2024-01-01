Player prop betting options for Anthony Edwards, Julius Randle and others are available in the Minnesota Timberwolves-New York Knicks matchup at Madison Square Garden on Monday (starting at 3:00 PM ET).

Timberwolves vs. Knicks Game Info

  • Date: Monday, January 1, 2024
  • Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, MSG, and BSN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • Location: New York City, New York
  • Venue: Madison Square Garden

Timberwolves vs Knicks Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Minnesota Timberwolves

Anthony Edwards Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
29.5 (Over: -106) 4.5 (Over: -143) 5.5 (Over: +104) 2.5 (Over: -125)
  • Edwards' 26 points per game average is 3.5 less than Monday's over/under.
  • He has averaged 0.9 more rebounds per game (5.4) than his prop bet total in Monday's game (4.5).
  • Edwards' season-long assist average -- 5.2 per game -- is 0.3 assists lower than Monday's assist prop bet value (5.5).
  • Edwards has averaged the same number of three-pointers per game as his over/under on Monday (2.5).

Karl-Anthony Towns Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
19.5 (Over: -115) 8.5 (Over: +106) 2.5 (Over: -172) 1.5 (Over: -114)
  • Karl-Anthony Towns is putting up 21.1 points per game, 1.6 more than Monday's prop total.
  • He has grabbed 9.3 rebounds per game, 0.8 higher than his prop bet on Monday.
  • Towns averages 2.9 assists, 0.4 more than Monday's prop bet (2.5).
  • He drains 1.9 three-pointers per game, 0.4 more than his prop bet total on Monday (1.5).

Rudy Gobert Props

PTS REB
13.5 (Over: -115) 11.5 (Over: -132)
  • The 13.5-point prop total for Rudy Gobert on Monday is 0.6 higher than his scoring average, which is 12.9.
  • His rebounding average of 12 is lower than his over/under on Monday (11.5).

NBA Props Today: New York Knicks

Julius Randle Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
25.5 (Over: -118) 9.5 (Over: +102) 4.5 (Over: +118) 1.5 (Over: +102)
  • The 25.5-point prop total for Randle on Monday is 1.9 higher than his season scoring average, which is 23.6.
  • He has pulled down 9.6 boards per game, 0.1 more than his over/under for Monday's game.
  • Randle averages 4.8 assists, 0.3 more than his over/under for Monday.
  • Randle, at 1.4 three-pointers made per game, averages 0.1 less than his over/under on Monday.

Jalen Brunson Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
26.5 (Over: -120) 3.5 (Over: -115) 6.5 (Over: -147) 2.5 (Over: +120)
  • Monday's points prop bet for Jalen Brunson is 26.5 points. That's 0.6 more than his season average of 25.9.
  • He has collected four rebounds per game, 0.5 more than his prop bet for Monday's game (3.5).
  • Brunson has averaged six assists per game, 0.5 less than Monday's assist over/under (6.5).
  • Brunson's 2.8 made three-pointers per game is 0.3 more than his over/under in Monday's game (2.5).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

