Player prop betting options for Anthony Edwards, Julius Randle and others are available in the Minnesota Timberwolves-New York Knicks matchup at Madison Square Garden on Monday (starting at 3:00 PM ET).

Timberwolves vs. Knicks Game Info

Date: Monday, January 1, 2024

Monday, January 1, 2024 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, MSG, and BSN

NBA TV, MSG, and BSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Venue: Madison Square Garden

Timberwolves vs Knicks Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Minnesota Timberwolves

Anthony Edwards Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 29.5 (Over: -106) 4.5 (Over: -143) 5.5 (Over: +104) 2.5 (Over: -125)

Edwards' 26 points per game average is 3.5 less than Monday's over/under.

He has averaged 0.9 more rebounds per game (5.4) than his prop bet total in Monday's game (4.5).

Edwards' season-long assist average -- 5.2 per game -- is 0.3 assists lower than Monday's assist prop bet value (5.5).

Edwards has averaged the same number of three-pointers per game as his over/under on Monday (2.5).

Karl-Anthony Towns Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 19.5 (Over: -115) 8.5 (Over: +106) 2.5 (Over: -172) 1.5 (Over: -114)

Karl-Anthony Towns is putting up 21.1 points per game, 1.6 more than Monday's prop total.

He has grabbed 9.3 rebounds per game, 0.8 higher than his prop bet on Monday.

Towns averages 2.9 assists, 0.4 more than Monday's prop bet (2.5).

He drains 1.9 three-pointers per game, 0.4 more than his prop bet total on Monday (1.5).

Rudy Gobert Props

PTS REB 13.5 (Over: -115) 11.5 (Over: -132)

The 13.5-point prop total for Rudy Gobert on Monday is 0.6 higher than his scoring average, which is 12.9.

His rebounding average of 12 is lower than his over/under on Monday (11.5).

NBA Props Today: New York Knicks

Julius Randle Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 25.5 (Over: -118) 9.5 (Over: +102) 4.5 (Over: +118) 1.5 (Over: +102)

The 25.5-point prop total for Randle on Monday is 1.9 higher than his season scoring average, which is 23.6.

He has pulled down 9.6 boards per game, 0.1 more than his over/under for Monday's game.

Randle averages 4.8 assists, 0.3 more than his over/under for Monday.

Randle, at 1.4 three-pointers made per game, averages 0.1 less than his over/under on Monday.

Jalen Brunson Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 26.5 (Over: -120) 3.5 (Over: -115) 6.5 (Over: -147) 2.5 (Over: +120)

Monday's points prop bet for Jalen Brunson is 26.5 points. That's 0.6 more than his season average of 25.9.

He has collected four rebounds per game, 0.5 more than his prop bet for Monday's game (3.5).

Brunson has averaged six assists per game, 0.5 less than Monday's assist over/under (6.5).

Brunson's 2.8 made three-pointers per game is 0.3 more than his over/under in Monday's game (2.5).

