The Minnesota Timberwolves' (24-7) injury report has just one player listed heading into a Monday, January 1 game against the New York Knicks (17-15) at Madison Square Garden. It starts at 3:00 PM ET.

The Timberwolves are coming off of a 108-106 win over the Lakers in their most recent outing on Saturday. Anthony Edwards recorded 31 points, three rebounds and three assists for the Timberwolves.

Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jaylen Clark SG Out Achilles

New York Knicks Injury Report Today

Knicks Injuries: Mitchell Robinson: Out For Season (Ankle), Quentin Grimes: Questionable (Illness)

Timberwolves vs. Knicks Game Info

When: Monday, January 1, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET

Monday, January 1, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York TV: NBA TV, MSG, and BSN

