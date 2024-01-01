Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves take the court versus the New York Knicks at 3:00 PM ET on Monday.

In his previous game, a 108-106 win against the Lakers, Edwards had 31 points and three blocks.

Below we will dive into Edwards' stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.

Anthony Edwards Prop Bets vs. the Knicks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 29.5 26.0 26.6 Rebounds 4.5 5.4 4.4 Assists 5.5 5.2 5.4 PRA -- 36.6 36.4 PR -- 31.4 31 3PM 2.5 2.5 2.6



Anthony Edwards Insights vs. the Knicks

This season, he's put up 21.1% of the Timberwolves' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 19.7 per contest.

This season, he's accounted for 18.9% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.5 per game.

Edwards' opponents, the Knicks, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 101.2 possessions per game, while his Timberwolves rank 27th in possessions per game with 101.1.

On defense, the Knicks have conceded 113.9 points per contest, which is 14th-best in the league.

The Knicks are the fourth-ranked squad in the NBA, allowing 41 rebounds per contest.

In terms of assists, the Knicks are ranked 13th in the NBA, conceding 26.2 per game.

Giving up 13.6 made 3-pointers per game, the Knicks are the 21st-ranked squad in the NBA.

Anthony Edwards vs. the Knicks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/20/2023 39 23 10 5 1 0 2

