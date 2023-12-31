Vikings vs. Packers Sunday Night Football: Promo Codes, Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 17
Bookmakers expect a tight game when the Minnesota Vikings (7-8) host the Green Bay Packers (7-8) on Sunday, December 31, 2023 in a matchup between NFC North rivals at U.S. Bank Stadium. Minnesota is favored by 2 points. This contest has an over/under of 46.5 points.
The Vikings' betting insights and trends can be found below before you bet on their matchup against Packers. Before the Packers take on the Vikings, here are their recent betting trends and insights.
Vikings vs. Packers Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Minnesota Moneyline
|Green Bay Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Vikings (-2)
|46.5
|-130
|+110
|FanDuel
|Vikings (-2)
|46.5
|-126
|+108
Minnesota vs. Green Bay Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET
- Where: U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV Info: NBC
Vikings vs. Packers Betting Insights
- Minnesota has posted a 7-5-3 record against the spread this season.
- The Vikings have won twice ATS (2-2-1) as a 2-point favorite or more this year.
- Minnesota games with a set total have hit the over five times this season (33.3%).
- Against the spread, Green Bay is 7-8-0 this season.
- The Packers have an ATS record of 4-3 as 2-point underdogs or greater.
- Green Bay has seen nine of its 15 games hit the over.
