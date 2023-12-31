The Saint Thomas Tommies (9-5, 1-0 Summit League) will look to continue a three-game winning run when hosting the UMKC Kangaroos (6-8, 1-0 Summit League) on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at Schoenecker Arena. This matchup is at 3:00 PM ET on Summit League Network.

In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the St. Thomas vs. UMKC matchup.

St. Thomas vs. UMKC Game Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Schoenecker Arena in Saint Paul, Minnesota

Schoenecker Arena in Saint Paul, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: Summit League Network

St. Thomas vs. UMKC Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total St. Thomas Moneyline UMKC Moneyline

St. Thomas vs. UMKC Betting Trends

St. Thomas has put together a 7-4-0 record against the spread this season.

So far this season, three out of the Tommies' 11 games have gone over the point total.

UMKC has put together a 4-7-0 ATS record so far this season.

Kangaroos games have gone over the point total six out of 11 times this season.

