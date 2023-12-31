The Saint Thomas Tommies (9-5, 1-0 Summit League) look to extend a four-game home winning run when hosting the UMKC Kangaroos (6-8, 1-0 Summit League) on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET.

St. Thomas vs. UMKC Game Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Schoenecker Arena in Saint Paul, Minnesota

Schoenecker Arena in Saint Paul, Minnesota TV: Summit League Network

St. Thomas Stats Insights

The Tommies make 47% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.4 percentage points higher than the Kangaroos have allowed to their opponents (42.6%).

St. Thomas is 6-3 when it shoots better than 42.6% from the field.

The Tommies are the 304th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Kangaroos rank 74th.

The Tommies score 72.4 points per game, just 3.1 more points than the 69.3 the Kangaroos allow.

When St. Thomas scores more than 69.3 points, it is 6-1.

St. Thomas Home & Away Comparison

Offensively St. Thomas has played better at home this year, averaging 83.6 points per game, compared to 65.6 per game away from home.

The Tommies are allowing 59 points per game this year in home games, which is 2.6 fewer points than they're allowing in away games (61.6).

Looking at three-point shooting, St. Thomas has performed worse in home games this year, sinking 8 threes per game with a 32.5% three-point percentage, compared to 9.9 per game and a 36.1% percentage in away games.

