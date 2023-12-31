How to Watch St. Thomas vs. UMKC on TV or Live Stream - December 31
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 8:23 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Saint Thomas Tommies (9-5, 1-0 Summit League) look to extend a four-game home winning run when hosting the UMKC Kangaroos (6-8, 1-0 Summit League) on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET.
St. Thomas vs. UMKC Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Schoenecker Arena in Saint Paul, Minnesota
- TV: Summit League Network
How to Watch Other Summit League Games
- North Dakota vs South Dakota State (3:00 PM ET | December 31)
- Omaha vs South Dakota (3:00 PM ET | December 31)
St. Thomas Stats Insights
- The Tommies make 47% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.4 percentage points higher than the Kangaroos have allowed to their opponents (42.6%).
- St. Thomas is 6-3 when it shoots better than 42.6% from the field.
- The Tommies are the 304th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Kangaroos rank 74th.
- The Tommies score 72.4 points per game, just 3.1 more points than the 69.3 the Kangaroos allow.
- When St. Thomas scores more than 69.3 points, it is 6-1.
St. Thomas Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively St. Thomas has played better at home this year, averaging 83.6 points per game, compared to 65.6 per game away from home.
- The Tommies are allowing 59 points per game this year in home games, which is 2.6 fewer points than they're allowing in away games (61.6).
- Looking at three-point shooting, St. Thomas has performed worse in home games this year, sinking 8 threes per game with a 32.5% three-point percentage, compared to 9.9 per game and a 36.1% percentage in away games.
St. Thomas Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/17/2023
|Crown (MN)
|W 85-66
|Schoenecker Arena
|12/21/2023
|Wisconsin-River Falls
|W 104-51
|Schoenecker Arena
|12/29/2023
|@ North Dakota
|W 70-45
|Betty Engelstad Sioux Center
|12/31/2023
|UMKC
|-
|Schoenecker Arena
|1/3/2024
|@ Idaho
|-
|ICCU Arena
|1/6/2024
|Sacramento State
|-
|Schoenecker Arena
