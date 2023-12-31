Ryan Hartman will be among those in action Sunday when his Minnesota Wild play the Winnipeg Jets at Xcel Energy Center. Fancy a bet on Hartman in the Wild-Jets game? Use our stats and information below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Ryan Hartman vs. Jets Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, and BSWI

ESPN+, BSN, and BSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +135)

0.5 points (Over odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +280)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Hartman Season Stats Insights

Hartman's plus-minus rating this season, in 13:30 per game on the ice, is +3.

Hartman has scored a goal in nine of 29 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

In 13 of 29 games this year, Hartman has registered a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

In five of 29 games this year, Hartman has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

The implied probability that Hartman goes over his points over/under is 42.6%, based on the odds.

Hartman has an implied probability of 26.3% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Hartman Stats vs. the Jets

The Jets have conceded 85 goals in total (2.5 per game), the second-fewest allowed in the league.

The team's +29 goal differential ranks third-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Winnipeg 29 Games 4 17 Points 3 11 Goals 2 6 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.