Peruse the injury report for the Green Bay Packers (7-8), which currently has 12 players listed on it, as the Packers prepare for their matchup with the Minnesota Vikings (7-8) at U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday, December 31 at 8:20 PM .

Last time out, the Packers won 33-30 over the Carolina Panthers.

The Vikings head into the matchup after losing 30-24 to the Detroit Lions in their last game on December 24.

Green Bay Packers Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status A.J. Dillon RB Thumb Limited Participation In Practice Christian Watson WR Hamstring Doubtful De'Vondre Campbell LB Neck Doubtful Darnell Savage Jr. S Shoulder Questionable Tedarrell Slaton DL Knee Questionable Eric Stokes CB Hamstring Out Robert Rochell CB Neck Questionable Jayden Reed WR Toe Limited Participation In Practice Luke Tenuta OT Ankle Doubtful Dontayvion Wicks WR Chest Questionable Luke Musgrave TE Kidney Doubtful Emanuel Wilson RB Shoulder Doubtful

Minnesota Vikings Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Alexander Mattison RB Ankle Limited Participation In Practice Brian O'Neill OT Ankle Full Participation In Practice Troy Dye LB Wrist Questionable Harrison Phillips DL Back Limited Participation In Practice Byron Murphy CB Knee Out Jalen Nailor WR Concussion Out Theo Jackson S Toe Out Jaquelin Roy DL Ankle Out Ivan Pace Jr. LB Shoulder Full Participation In Practice Jordan Addison WR Ankle Questionable Mekhi Blackmon CB Shoulder Questionable

Packers vs. Vikings Game Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET Where: U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota

U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV Info: NBC

NBC

Packers Season Insights

With 331.4 total yards per game on the offensive side of the ball, the Packers rank 17th in the NFL in 2023. Defensively, they rank 23rd, surrendering 352.9 total yards per game.

With 22.2 points per game on offense, the Packers rank 11th in the NFL. On defense, they rank 17th, giving up 22.1 points per contest.

The Packers rank 18th in the NFL with 224.5 passing yards per contest on offense, and they rank 13th with 216.9 passing yards given up per contest on defense.

Green Bay has been struggling in run defense, ranking third-worst with 135.9 rushing yards surrendered per game. It has been more productive on the other side of the ball, generating 106.9 rushing yards per contest (18th-ranked).

The Packers sport a 0 turnover margin this season, which ranks 15th in the NFL.

Packers vs. Vikings Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Vikings (-1)

Vikings (-1) Moneyline: Vikings (-115), Packers (-105)

Vikings (-115), Packers (-105) Total: 43.5 points

