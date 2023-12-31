Minnesota (7-8) will face off against their NFC North-rival, the Green Bay Packers (7-8) in a matchup on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at U.S. Bank Stadium. The betting information foretells a close game, with the Vikings favored by 1 point. The over/under is set at 42.5 in the contest.

Planning to watch this week's matchup between the Vikings and the Packers and perhaps even put down some in-game bets? Get all of the live-betting info you need in the piece below.

Packers vs. Vikings Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

In 2023, the Packers have led after the first quarter in seven games, have been behind after the first quarter in six games, and have been tied after the first quarter in two games .

At the conclusion of the first quarter this season, the Vikings have been winning five times, have been behind five times, and have been tied five times.

Minnesota's offense is averaging 3.1 points in the first quarter this season. On defense, it is giving up 2.6 points on average in the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

So far this season, the Packers have won the second quarter in seven games, lost the second quarter in six games, and they've tied in the second quarter in two games.

The Vikings have won the second quarter in nine games this season, lost the second quarter in two games, and they've tied in the second quarter in four games.

Minnesota's offense is averaging 7.7 points in the second quarter this season. Defensively, it is surrendering 5.1 points on average in the second quarter.

3rd Quarter

Out of 15 games this season, the Packers have outscored their opponent in the third quarter nine times, lost five times, and been knotted up one time.

The Vikings have won the third quarter in five games this season, been outscored in the third quarter in seven games, and been knotted up in the third quarter in three games.

On offense, Minnesota is averaging 5.3 points in the third quarter (eighth-ranked) this year. It is surrendering 6.5 points on average in the third quarter (29th-ranked) on defense.

4th Quarter

In the Packers' 15 games this season, they have won the fourth quarter five times, been outscored eight times, and tied two times.

The Vikings have won the fourth quarter in six games this season, been outscored in that quarter in six games, and they've been knotted up in that quarter in three games.

Minnesota's offense is averaging 4.5 points in the fourth quarter this year. On defense, it is surrendering 5.9 points on average in that quarter.

Packers vs. Vikings Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

In 2023, the Packers have been winning after the first half in seven games (5-2 in those contests), have trailed after the first half in seven games (1-6), and have been tied after the first half in one game (1-0).

At the end of the first half, the Vikings have had the lead eight times, have been losing three times, and have been tied four times.

2nd Half

This season, the Packers have outscored their opponent in the second half in six games (3-3 in those contests), been outscored in the second half in six games (2-4), and they've been knotted up in the second half in three games (2-1).

The Vikings have won the second half in three games this season, lost the second half in nine games, and tied in the second half in three games.

Minnesota's offense is averaging 9.8 points in the second half this season. Defensively, it is giving up 12.3 points on average in the second half.

