The Minnesota Wild, including Marcus Johansson, will be in action Sunday at 2:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Winnipeg Jets. Considering a bet on Johansson? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Marcus Johansson vs. Jets Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, and BSWI

ESPN+, BSN, and BSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

0.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +200)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Johansson Season Stats Insights

In 34 games this season, Johansson has averaged 16:13 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +3.

Johansson has netted a goal in a game three times this season in 34 games played, including multiple goals once.

Johansson has a point in 15 of 34 games this season, with multiple points in three of them.

In 14 of 34 games this year, Johansson has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

The implied probability is 45.5% that Johansson goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 33.3% of Johansson going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Johansson Stats vs. the Jets

The Jets have conceded 85 goals in total (2.5 per game), the second-fewest allowed in the league.

The team's +29 goal differential ranks third-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Winnipeg 34 Games 5 19 Points 3 4 Goals 1 15 Assists 2

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.