Will Marco Rossi Score a Goal Against the Jets on December 31?
Will Marco Rossi find the back of the net when the Minnesota Wild square off against the Winnipeg Jets on Sunday at 2:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to know before betting any props.
Will Marco Rossi score a goal against the Jets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +220 (Bet $10 to win $22.00 if he scores a goal)
Rossi stats and insights
- Rossi has scored in 10 of 34 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- He has taken four shots in one game versus the Jets this season, but has not scored.
- On the power play he has one goal, plus two assists.
- Rossi's shooting percentage is 15.5%, and he averages 2.1 shots per game.
Jets defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Jets have been one of the stingiest units in the league, giving up 85 goals in total (2.5 per game) which ranks second.
- So far this season, the Jets have shut out opponents once while averaging 17.3 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.
Rossi recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/30/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|20:10
|Away
|L 4-2
|12/27/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|0
|1
|16:15
|Home
|W 6-3
|12/23/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|17:52
|Home
|W 3-2
|12/21/2023
|Canadiens
|3
|1
|2
|16:00
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|12/19/2023
|Bruins
|1
|0
|1
|16:02
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|12/18/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|19:52
|Away
|L 4-3
|12/16/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|14:37
|Home
|W 2-1 SO
|12/14/2023
|Flames
|1
|1
|0
|16:47
|Home
|W 3-2 SO
|12/10/2023
|Kraken
|1
|1
|0
|12:59
|Away
|W 3-0
|12/8/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|14:04
|Away
|L 4-3
Wild vs. Jets game info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, and BSWI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
