Jordan Addison did not participate in his most recent practice. The Minnesota Vikings play the Green Bay Packers at 8:20 PM ET on Sunday in Week 17. Check out Addison's stats on this page.

Rep Jordan Addison and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Addison's season stats include 826 yards on 63 receptions (13.1 per catch) and nine touchdowns, plus one carry for two yards. He has been targeted 95 times.

Keep an eye on Addison's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!

Jordan Addison Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Ankle

The Vikings have one other receiver on the injury list this week: Jalen Nailor (DNP/concussion): 3 Rec; 29 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs



Sportsbook Promo Codes

Week 17 Injury Reports

Vikings vs. Packers Game Info

Game Day: December 31, 2023

December 31, 2023 Game Time: 8:20 PM

8:20 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

Addison 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 95 63 826 250 9 13.1

Addison Game-by-Game

Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Buccaneers 6 4 61 1 Week 2 @Eagles 5 3 72 1 Week 3 Chargers 8 6 52 0 Week 4 @Panthers 1 0 0 0 Week 5 Chiefs 9 6 64 1 Week 6 @Bears 5 3 28 1 Week 7 49ers 10 7 123 2 Week 8 @Packers 8 7 82 1 Week 9 @Falcons 7 5 52 0 Week 10 Saints 7 4 69 0 Week 11 @Broncos 6 3 44 0 Week 12 Bears 10 6 39 0 Week 14 @Raiders 3 2 27 0 Week 15 @Bengals 6 6 111 2 Week 16 Lions 4 1 2 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.