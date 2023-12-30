The Winnipeg Jets will host the Minnesota Wild on Saturday, December 30, with the Wild having won four straight games.

The Jets-Wild matchup will air on ESPN+, BSN, and BSWI, so tune in to catch the action.

Jets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, and BSWI

Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba

Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba

Wild vs Jets Additional Info

Wild Stats & Trends

The Wild have allowed 104 total goals this season (3.2 per game), 12th in the league.

The Wild's 103 goals on the season (3.1 per game) rank them 20th in the league.

Over the past 10 contests, the Wild have claimed 85.0% of the possible points with a 7-3-0 record.

Defensively, the Wild have given up 24 goals (2.4 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have totaled 29 goals over that stretch.

Wild Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Kirill Kaprizov 33 13 20 33 36 11 0% Mats Zuccarello 28 6 22 28 20 15 30% Joel Eriksson Ek 33 15 10 25 8 16 49.3% Marco Rossi 33 11 11 22 11 12 40.6% Matthew Boldy 26 10 10 20 20 22 35.3%

Jets Stats & Trends

The Jets have given up 83 total goals (2.5 per game), the second-fewest in NHL action.

The Jets' 110 total goals (3.3 per game) rank 15th in the league.

In their last 10 games, the Jets have gone 7-1-2 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Jets have given up 19 goals (1.9 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 3.5 goals-per-game average (35 total) over that time.

Jets Key Players