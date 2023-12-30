Will Vinni Lettieri Score a Goal Against the Jets on December 30?
Will Vinni Lettieri light the lamp when the Minnesota Wild play the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday at 2:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to know before betting any props.
Will Vinni Lettieri score a goal against the Jets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +850 (Bet $10 to win $85.00 if he scores a goal)
Lettieri stats and insights
- In three of 18 games this season, Lettieri has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- He has not faced the Jets yet this season.
- Lettieri has zero points on the power play.
- He has a 12.0% shooting percentage, attempting 1.1 shots per game.
Jets defensive stats
- The Jets have conceded 83 goals in total (2.5 per game), the second-fewest allowed in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Jets have shut out opponents once while averaging 17.1 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.
Lettieri recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/27/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|9:27
|Home
|W 6-3
|12/23/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|10:19
|Home
|W 3-2
|12/21/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|8:18
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|12/19/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|6:27
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|12/18/2023
|Penguins
|1
|1
|0
|9:30
|Away
|L 4-3
|11/30/2023
|Predators
|1
|0
|1
|10:14
|Away
|W 6-1
|11/28/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|7:22
|Home
|W 3-1
|11/18/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|14:35
|Away
|L 2-1 SO
|11/12/2023
|Stars
|1
|1
|0
|14:41
|Home
|L 8-3
|11/10/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|11:11
|Away
|L 3-2
Wild vs. Jets game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, and BSWI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
