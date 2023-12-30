Will Vinni Lettieri light the lamp when the Minnesota Wild play the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday at 2:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to know before betting any props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Vinni Lettieri score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +850 (Bet $10 to win $85.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Lettieri stats and insights

In three of 18 games this season, Lettieri has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has not faced the Jets yet this season.

Lettieri has zero points on the power play.

He has a 12.0% shooting percentage, attempting 1.1 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Jets defensive stats

The Jets have conceded 83 goals in total (2.5 per game), the second-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Jets have shut out opponents once while averaging 17.1 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Lettieri recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/27/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 9:27 Home W 6-3 12/23/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 10:19 Home W 3-2 12/21/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 8:18 Home W 4-3 OT 12/19/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 6:27 Away W 4-3 OT 12/18/2023 Penguins 1 1 0 9:30 Away L 4-3 11/30/2023 Predators 1 0 1 10:14 Away W 6-1 11/28/2023 Blues 0 0 0 7:22 Home W 3-1 11/18/2023 Senators 0 0 0 14:35 Away L 2-1 SO 11/12/2023 Stars 1 1 0 14:41 Home L 8-3 11/10/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 11:11 Away L 3-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Wild vs. Jets game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, and BSWI

ESPN+, BSN, and BSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.