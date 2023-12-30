Sportsbooks have set player props for Anthony Edwards, Anthony Davis and others when the Minnesota Timberwolves host the Los Angeles Lakers at Target Center on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET.

Timberwolves vs. Lakers Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSN and SportsNet LA

BSN and SportsNet LA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Center

NBA Props Today: Minnesota Timberwolves

Anthony Edwards Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 28.5 (Over: -111) 5.5 (Over: -104) 5.5 (Over: -111) 2.5 (Over: -125)

The 25.9 points Edwards has scored per game this season is 2.6 fewer than his prop total set for Saturday (28.5).

He has collected 5.5 rebounds per game, the same as his prop bet for Saturday.

Edwards has averaged 5.3 assists per game this season, 0.2 less than his prop bet on Saturday (5.5).

Edwards' 2.6 made three-pointers per game is 0.1 more than his over/under in Saturday's game (2.5).

Karl-Anthony Towns Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 21.5 (Over: -104) 8.5 (Over: -111) 3.5 (Over: +120) 1.5 (Over: -143)

Saturday's points prop for Karl-Anthony Towns is 21.5. That is 0.1 less than his season average.

His per-game rebounding average of 9.3 is 0.8 higher than his prop bet on Saturday (8.5).

Towns has collected 2.9 assists per game, 0.6 less than Saturday's over/under (3.5).

He makes 1.9 three-pointers per game, 0.4 more than his over/under on Saturday (1.5).

NBA Props Today: Los Angeles Lakers

Anthony Davis Props

PTS REB AST 27.5 (Over: -118) 12.5 (Over: -115) 2.5 (Over: -132)

Davis' 25.2 points per game are 2.3 less than Saturday's over/under.

He averages 0.3 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Saturday (which is 12.5).

Davis averages 3.1 assists, 0.6 more than his over/under for Saturday.

LeBron James Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 25.5 (Over: -120) 7.5 (Over: -115) 8.5 (Over: +110) 1.5 (Over: -159)

LeBron James' 24.9 points per game average is 0.6 less than Saturday's over/under.

He has pulled down 7.7 rebounds per game, 0.2 more than his prop bet for Saturday's game (7.5).

James has averaged 7.4 assists per game, 1.1 fewer than Saturday's assist over/under (8.5).

James has averaged 2.2 made three-pointers per game, 0.7 more than his over/under in Saturday's game (1.5).

