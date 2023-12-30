The Minnesota Timberwolves (23-7) will host the Los Angeles Lakers (17-15) after winning six straight home games.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Timberwolves and Lakers, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Timberwolves vs. Lakers Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Timberwolves vs Lakers Additional Info

Timberwolves Stats Insights

The Timberwolves make 48.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.2 percentage points higher than the Lakers have allowed to their opponents (46.3%).

In games Minnesota shoots better than 46.3% from the field, it is 18-3 overall.

The Timberwolves are the 11th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Lakers sit at 15th.

The Timberwolves record 113.4 points per game, only 1.1 fewer points than the 114.5 the Lakers give up.

When Minnesota totals more than 114.5 points, it is 13-1.

Timberwolves Home & Away Comparison

On offense, the Timberwolves score 113.4 points per game at home, compared to 113.5 points per game away from home.

Minnesota is surrendering 101.7 points per game this season at home, which is 10.7 fewer points than it is allowing on the road (112.4).

When it comes to three-pointers, the Timberwolves have fared better when playing at home this year, sinking 12.7 treys per game with a 39.3% three-point percentage, compared to 11.6 threes per game and a 37.4% three-point percentage when playing on the road.

Timberwolves Injuries