The Hofstra Pride (7-5) will aim to end a three-game road skid when squaring off against the St. John's Red Storm (8-4) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Carnesecca Arena, airing at 12:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

St. John's vs. Hofstra Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
  • Where: Carnesecca Arena in Queens, New York
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
St. John's Stats Insights

  • The Red Storm make 44.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is three percentage points higher than the Pride have allowed to their opponents (41.4%).
  • St. John's is 7-1 when it shoots better than 41.4% from the field.
  • The Red Storm are the 36th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Pride rank 266th.
  • The Red Storm average 8.7 more points per game (78.8) than the Pride allow (70.1).
  • When St. John's totals more than 70.1 points, it is 7-3.

Hofstra Stats Insights

  • The Pride are shooting 47.2% from the field, 6.2% higher than the 41% the Red Storm's opponents have shot this season.
  • Hofstra is 6-3 when it shoots better than 41% from the field.
  • The Pride are the 266th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Red Storm sit at fourth.
  • The Pride average 7.7 more points per game (76.8) than the Red Storm allow their opponents to score (69.1).
  • When Hofstra allows fewer than 78.8 points, it is 6-4.

St. John's Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • St. John's put up 77.6 points per game in home games last season, compared to 75.6 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of two points per contest.
  • The Red Storm surrendered 70 points per game at home last season, compared to 82.8 when playing on the road.
  • In home games, St. John's made 1.2 more threes per game (6.3) than away from home (5.1). It also had a better three-point percentage at home (35.1%) compared to in road games (30.4%).

Hofstra Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, Hofstra averages 81 points per game. On the road, it averages 62.8.
  • In 2023-24 the Pride are giving up 11.6 fewer points per game at home (60.8) than on the road (72.4).
  • At home, Hofstra drains 13 treys per game, 4.4 more than it averages on the road (8.6). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (40%) than on the road (33.1%).

St. John's Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/16/2023 Fordham W 77-55 Madison Square Garden
12/20/2023 Xavier W 81-66 Carnesecca Arena
12/23/2023 @ UConn L 69-65 XL Center
12/30/2023 Hofstra - Carnesecca Arena
1/2/2024 Butler - Carnesecca Arena
1/6/2024 @ Villanova - The William B. Finneran Pavilion

Hofstra Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/12/2023 @ Duke L 89-68 Cameron Indoor Stadium
12/16/2023 Norfolk State W 74-58 David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena
12/21/2023 @ UNLV L 74-56 Thomas & Mack Center
12/30/2023 @ St. John's - Carnesecca Arena
1/4/2024 Charleston (SC) - David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena
1/6/2024 Delaware - David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena

