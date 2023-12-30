Saturday's contest at Carnesecca Arena has the St. John's Red Storm (8-4) matching up with the Hofstra Pride (7-5) at 12:00 PM ET on December 30. Our computer prediction projects a 78-69 victory for St. John's, who are favored by our model.

The game has no set line.

St. John's vs. Hofstra Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Carnesecca Arena

St. John's vs. Hofstra Score Prediction

Prediction: St. John's 78, Hofstra 69

Spread & Total Prediction for St. John's vs. Hofstra

Computer Predicted Spread: St. John's (-9.0)

St. John's (-9.0) Computer Predicted Total: 147.3

St. John's is 7-5-0 against the spread, while Hofstra's ATS record this season is 5-5-0. The Red Storm have hit the over in six games, while Pride games have gone over three times.

St. John's Performance Insights

The Red Storm are outscoring opponents by 9.7 points per game with a +117 scoring differential overall. They put up 78.8 points per game (93rd in college basketball) and allow 69.1 per outing (131st in college basketball).

The 41.0 rebounds per game St. John's averages rank 35th in the country, and are 6.2 more than the 34.8 its opponents record per outing.

St. John's connects on 7.8 three-pointers per game (147th in college basketball) at a 34.6% rate (131st in college basketball), compared to the 5.9 per game its opponents make at a 32.9% rate.

The Red Storm rank 167th in college basketball by averaging 95.5 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 56th in college basketball, allowing 83.7 points per 100 possessions.

St. John's has committed 1.5 fewer turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 11.9 (196th in college basketball play) while forcing 13.4 (83rd in college basketball).

Hofstra Performance Insights

The Pride's +81 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 6.7 points per game) is a result of putting up 76.8 points per game (130th in college basketball) while giving up 70.1 per outing (155th in college basketball).

The 34.5 rebounds per game Hofstra accumulates rank 265th in the country, 1.5 fewer than the 36.0 its opponents record.

Hofstra connects on 10.8 three-pointers per game (eighth-most in college basketball) at a 37.8% rate (37th in college basketball), compared to the 8.7 per game its opponents make, at a 35.6% rate.

Hofstra and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Pride commit 10.8 per game (97th in college basketball) and force 11.8 (197th in college basketball).

