The Minnesota Wild, Marco Rossi among them, face the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday at 2:00 PM ET, at Canada Life Centre. Prop bets for Rossi are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Marco Rossi vs. Jets Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +225)

Rossi Season Stats Insights

Rossi has averaged 16:12 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +11).

Rossi has scored a goal in 10 of 33 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

In 18 of 33 games this season, Rossi has registered a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

In 10 of 33 games this season, Rossi has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

The implied probability is 48.8% that Rossi hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Rossi has an implied probability of 30.8% of going over his assist prop bet.

Rossi Stats vs. the Jets

The Jets have given up 83 goals in total (2.5 per game), which ranks second in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team has the NHL's third-best goal differential at +27.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Winnipeg 33 Games 2 22 Points 0 11 Goals 0 11 Assists 0

