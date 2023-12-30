We have high school basketball action in Hennepin County, Minnesota today, and info on how to watch these matchups is available below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Hennepin County, Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Thomas Jefferson High School at St Paul Central High School

Game Time: 12:00 PM CT on December 30

12:00 PM CT on December 30 Location: Saint Paul, MN

Saint Paul, MN How to Stream: Watch Here

Minnehaha Academy at Minneapolis Southwest High School

Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on December 30

3:00 PM CT on December 30 Location: Minneapolis, MN

Minneapolis, MN How to Stream: Watch Here

Hawley High School at Providence Academy

Game Time: 3:30 PM CT on December 30

3:30 PM CT on December 30 Location: Plymouth, MN

Plymouth, MN How to Stream: Watch Here

Breck School at Hopkins High School