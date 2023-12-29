Waseca County, MN High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 28
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 12:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wanting to watch today's high school basketball games in Waseca County, Minnesota? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.
Waseca County, Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
New Richmond High School at Waseca High School
- Game Time: 12:00 AM CT on December 28
- Location: Waseca, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton High School at Sleepy Eye St Mary's School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 29
- Location: Sleepy Eye, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
