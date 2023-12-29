How to Watch UMD vs. Air Force NCAA Men's Hockey: December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 8:08 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
On December 29 at 5:00 PM ET, it's Air Force against UMD in NCAA hockey -- see below for live stream info.
UMD vs. Air Force Game Info
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- Date: December 29
- TV Channel: Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
How to Watch Other Games Today
UMass vs. Cornell
- Date: 4:00 PM ET on December 29
- TV Channel: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Maine vs. RIT
- Date: 4:00 PM ET on December 29
- TV Channel: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Merrimack vs. Brown
- Date: 7:00 PM ET on December 29
- TV Channel: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Boston University vs. Yale
- Date: 7:00 PM ET on December 29
- TV Channel: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Arizona State vs. Clarkson
- Date: 7:30 PM ET on December 29
- TV Channel: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Lake Superior State vs. Dartmouth
- Date: 7:30 PM ET on December 29
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN (Watch this game on Fubo!)
