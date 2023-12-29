St. Thomas vs. North Dakota December 29 Tickets & Start Time
Friday's Summit League schedule includes the North Dakota Fightin' Hawks (7-4, 0-0 Summit League) against the Saint Thomas Tommies (6-5, 0-0 Summit League) at 8:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network.
St. Thomas vs. North Dakota Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, December 29
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
St. Thomas Players to Watch
- Parker Bjorklund: 13.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Raheem Anthony: 10.7 PTS, 4.7 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Kendall Blue: 8.8 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Drake Dobbs: 9.3 PTS, 1.7 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Brooks Allen: 6.5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
North Dakota Players to Watch
- B.J. Omot: 15.8 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Treysen Eaglestaff: 14.4 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Amar Kuljuhovic: 8.5 PTS, 6.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Eli King: 6.8 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Tsotne Tsartsidze: 11.0 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
St. Thomas vs. North Dakota Stat Comparison
|North Dakota Rank
|North Dakota AVG
|St. Thomas AVG
|St. Thomas Rank
|183rd
|74.9
|Points Scored
|68.5
|304th
|128th
|68.9
|Points Allowed
|63.2
|25th
|157th
|37.3
|Rebounds
|32.2
|330th
|135th
|9.7
|Off. Rebounds
|7.1
|317th
|177th
|7.5
|3pt Made
|9.1
|62nd
|251st
|12.4
|Assists
|13.8
|170th
|86th
|10.7
|Turnovers
|9.7
|42nd
