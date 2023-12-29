Friday's Summit League schedule includes the North Dakota Fightin' Hawks (7-4, 0-0 Summit League) against the Saint Thomas Tommies (6-5, 0-0 Summit League) at 8:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

St. Thomas vs. North Dakota Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Friday, December 29

Friday, December 29 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

St. Thomas Players to Watch

Parker Bjorklund: 13.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

13.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Raheem Anthony: 10.7 PTS, 4.7 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.7 PTS, 4.7 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Kendall Blue: 8.8 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK

8.8 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK Drake Dobbs: 9.3 PTS, 1.7 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.3 PTS, 1.7 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Brooks Allen: 6.5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

North Dakota Players to Watch

B.J. Omot: 15.8 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.9 BLK

15.8 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.9 BLK Treysen Eaglestaff: 14.4 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK

14.4 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK Amar Kuljuhovic: 8.5 PTS, 6.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK

8.5 PTS, 6.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK Eli King: 6.8 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

6.8 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK Tsotne Tsartsidze: 11.0 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

St. Thomas vs. North Dakota Stat Comparison

North Dakota Rank North Dakota AVG St. Thomas AVG St. Thomas Rank 183rd 74.9 Points Scored 68.5 304th 128th 68.9 Points Allowed 63.2 25th 157th 37.3 Rebounds 32.2 330th 135th 9.7 Off. Rebounds 7.1 317th 177th 7.5 3pt Made 9.1 62nd 251st 12.4 Assists 13.8 170th 86th 10.7 Turnovers 9.7 42nd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.