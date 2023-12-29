Friday's contest that pits the Saint Thomas Tommies (8-5, 0-0 Summit League) versus the North Dakota Fightin' Hawks (8-5, 0-0 Summit League) at Betty Engelstad Sioux Center is expected to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 69-68 in favor of St. Thomas. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM ET on December 29.

There is no line set for the game.

St. Thomas vs. North Dakota Game Info & Odds

St. Thomas vs. North Dakota Score Prediction

Prediction: St. Thomas 69, North Dakota 68

Spread & Total Prediction for St. Thomas vs. North Dakota

Computer Predicted Spread: St. Thomas (-1.0)

St. Thomas (-1.0) Computer Predicted Total: 137.7

North Dakota has put together a 4-4-0 record against the spread this season, while St. Thomas is 5-4-0. The Fightin' Hawks have a 3-5-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Tommies have a record of 2-7-0 when it comes to hitting the over. North Dakota has a 4-4 record against the spread while going 4-4 overall over the last 10 contests. St. Thomas has gone 5-4 against the spread and 4-5 overall in its last 10 games.

St. Thomas Performance Insights

The Tommies put up 72.5 points per game (242nd in college basketball) while allowing 62.5 per outing (17th in college basketball). They have a +131 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 10 points per game.

The 33.2 rebounds per game St. Thomas accumulates rank 314th in the nation, 1.8 more than the 31.4 its opponents collect.

St. Thomas makes 3.4 more threes per game than the opposition, 9.2 (57th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 5.8.

St. Thomas wins the turnover battle by 2.4 per game, committing 9.1 (16th in college basketball) while its opponents average 11.5.

