Ramsey County, MN High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 29
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 10:35 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
High school basketball is on the schedule today in Ramsey County, Minnesota, and info on these games is available in this article, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Ramsey County, Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Mahtomedi High School at St Paul Central High School
- Game Time: 10:30 AM CT on December 29
- Location: Saint Paul, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
St Paul Johnson High School at Academy Of Holy Angels
- Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on December 29
- Location: St. Anthony, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Patrick Henry High School at Highland Park Senior High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on December 29
- Location: St. Anthony, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
